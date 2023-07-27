3 moves disrupting physicians

Here are three moves that could disrupt physicians that Becker's has reported on since May 23:

1. CMS is floating a 3.34 percent conversion factor decrease in its proposed Medicare physician fee schedule for 2024 released July 13.

2. Medical staffing company American Physician Partners is closing and will transition to its hospital contracts.

3. ASC operator and physician services company Envision filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, restructuring to deal with $7 billion in outstanding debt. Under the restructuring agreement, AmSurg will buy all ASCs held by Envision for $300 million.