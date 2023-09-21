20 CEO shake-ups in 2 weeks

Here are 20 leaders who have taken on or stepped down from CEO roles reported by Becker's since Sept. 7:

1. James "Jim" Dover was named the next president and CEO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.

2. Odette Bolano, BSN, CEO of Trinity Health's West Region and president of Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus Health System, will retire in June 2024. A search for her successor will launch in January.

3. Mark Behl — former executive vice president and chief operating officer of Froedtert Health — has taken a new role as president and CEO of Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health. Mr. Behl resigned from his job with Milwaukee-based Froedtert on Sept. 1 after three years with the system.

4. Steve Young was named CEO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

5. Post-acute healthcare provider AccentCare named former Steward Health Care COO Laura Tortorella its CEO.

6. Shannon Striebich was named president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan Market.

7. Laurinburg, N.C.-based Scotland Health Care System tapped David Pope as president and CEO.

8. Gardner Health Services, based in San Jose, Calif., named Rafael Vaquerano CEO.

9. Jerad Hanlon was named CEO of West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Fla., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

10. Bob Russell has been named CEO of Philadelphia-based Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, part of Penn Medicine.

11. Jeff Bowman, CEO of Arkansas City, Kan.-based SCK Health since 2018, is leaving the role Dec. 15 for health reasons. A successor has not yet been named.

12. Craig Leach will retire as CEO of Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 31. Keith Hobbs, who has served as the hospital's president since February, and will take over as CEO.

13. Brenda Wolf is retiring as president and CEO of La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago after 12 years at the helm.

14. Matt Wille will leave his position as president and CEO of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich., to pursue a new role as COO of Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare.

15. Jonathan Lind was named president of Swedish Hospital in Chicago, part of NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health. He will succeed Anthony Guaccio, who will remain CEO of Swedish until year's end, when he will retire.

16. Tacoma, Wash.-based Sound Physicians named Jeff Alter as CEO. He succeeds Robert Bessler, MD, who founded the company in 2001 and will continue to advise on its board of directors.

17. Matt Wille will leave his position as president and CEO of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich, in October. Mr. Wille is leaving to pursue a new role as COO of ThedaCare.

18. HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital named Jeff Taylor its next CEO.

19. St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo., tapped Kevin Cullinan as CEO.

20. Medical City Fort Worth, a 348-bed hospital in Texas, named John Hoover CEO. Mr. Hoover has served the hospital as COO since 2021 and as interim CEO since May.