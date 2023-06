Here are two cyberattacks that have occurred at ASCs that Becker's has reported on since May 5:

1. Vincera Institute, a sports medicine facility in Philadelphia, issued a notice regarding a ransomware attack that occurred April 29. The clinic's ASC, Vincera Surgery Center, was also affected.

2. Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Medical Clinic and SurgiCenter closed its doors on May 1 to deal with the fallout from a "sophisticated criminal cyber-attack."