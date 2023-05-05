Tennessee ASC temporarily closed to recover from 'sophisticated criminal cyberattack'

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Medical Clinic and SurgiCenter closed its doors on May 1 to deal with the fallout from a "sophisticated criminal cyber-attack," according to an alert posted on the ASC's website.

On April 22, the medical clinic and its ASC had its network, and the network of its technology partners, compromised.

Since then, the center has been working with law enforcement to determine the scope of the attack and what patient information could have been accessed. While the center has yet to confirm if any patient or employee data was stolen, its warning community members to monitor their personal data for misuse.

The center shut down its network to limit the attack's spread, temporarily closing its doors to safely restore operating systems.

On May 4, the clinic reopened its internal and family medicine walk-in clinic. On May 5 it opened its pediatric clinic for pre-scheduled appointments.

The Murfreesboro ASC remains closed at this time.

"At this time, we do have any updates about scheduled appointments or surgeries for next week," the website alert reads.





