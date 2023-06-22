Sport medicine clinic, surgery center hit in cyberattack

Vincera Institute, a sports medicine facility in Philadelphia, has issued a notice regarding a ransomware attack that occurred April 29.

Once the incident was discovered, Vincera Institute enlisted cybersecurity professionals to help contain the attack. There is currently no evidence of unauthorized access or misuse of patient data, according to a June 21 news release from the group.

Potential compromised data includes patients' full name, contact details (address, phone number, email address), Social Security number, date of birth, medical history and treatment records, insurance information, or any other information patients may have given to the Vincera Institute.

The incident was reported to the HHS' Office for Civil Rights on June 20 in four breach reports. The reports covered Vincera Imaging, Vincera Rehab and Vincera Surgery Center, which involved 5,000 individuals each, in addition to Core Performance Physicians, doing business as Vincera Core Physicians, which involved 10,000 individuals, according to the HIPAA Journal.

The investigation is ongoing.