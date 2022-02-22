10 worst cities, specialties for physician pay

A career in medicine offers some of the best job-fulfillment opportunities out there, but as of 2022, money still makes the world go 'round.

Compensation for U.S. physicians grew 3.8 percent on average between 2020 and 2021, according to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report," but some cities lag others when it comes to physician pay.

The same report found that pediatric infectious disease has the lowest compensation of any physician specialty.

Here are the metropolitan areas with the lowest average compensation for physicians:

1. Baltimore: $330,917

2. Providence, R.I.: $346,092

3. San Antonio: $355,439

4. Washington, D.C.: $356,633

5. Boston: $363,545

6. Portland, Ore.: $363,890

7. Denver: $364,927

8. Philadelphia: $373,765

9. Birmingham, Ala.: $375,074

10. Detroit: $376,007

Here are the 10 lowest-paid physician specialties:

1. Pediatric infectious disease: $210,844

2. Pediatric rheumatology: $216,969

3. Pediatric endocrinology: $220,358

4. Pediatric hematology and oncology: $238,783

5. Pediatric nephrology: $247,861

6. Pediatrics: $251,657

7. Medical genetics: $254,128

8. Pediatric pulmonology: $263,106

9. Medicine/pediatrics: $264,254

10. Preventive medicine: $264,539