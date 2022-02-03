Privia Health to enter Montana market through deal with Surgery Partners

Healthcare services company Surgery Partners and physician enablement company Privia Health Group have partnered to build a physician provider network throughout Montana.

Privia Health's introduction into the Montana market is through a wholly owned subsidiary of Surgery Partners, Great Falls Clinic. The multispecialty practice has about 65 providers across 24 specialties, the companies said in a Feb. 3 news release.

The partnership also plans to create Privia Management Company of Montana, a suite of clinical and performance operations services and technologies, with Privia Health as the majority owner and provider.