Surgery Partners Q2 revenue jumps 13%: 6 notes

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners' revenue jumped 13.3 percent over last year's second quarter, to $615.4 million.

Five more updates from the company's second quarter for 2022, released Aug. 2:

1. Surgery Partners posted a net loss of $18.4 million.

2. The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 13.4 percent to $86.1 million.

3. Excluding the CARES Act grants, adjusted EBITDA increased 17.8 percent.

4.The company performed over 149,000 surgical cases, nearly 7 percent more than in the second quarter of 2021.

5. Surgery Partners expects to grow its earnings by $375 million to $385 million in 2022.