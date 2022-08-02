Surgery Partners Q2 revenue jumps 13%: 6 notes

Patsy Newitt -  

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners' revenue jumped 13.3 percent over last year's second quarter, to $615.4 million.

Five more updates from the company's second quarter for 2022, released Aug. 2:

1. Surgery Partners posted a net loss of $18.4 million.

2. The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 13.4 percent to $86.1 million. 

3. Excluding the CARES Act grants, adjusted EBITDA increased 17.8 percent. 

4.The company performed over 149,000 surgical cases, nearly 7 percent more than in the second quarter of 2021. 

5. Surgery Partners expects to grow its earnings by $375 million to $385 million in 2022.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast