Surgery Partners revenue jumps 16.4%: 6 notes 

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners' revenue jumped to $596.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 16.4 percent increase from the first quarter a year prior.

Here are six more updates from the company's first quarter revenue results, released May 3:

1. Surgery Partners' same-facility revenues increased 8.2 percent from the prior year period. Same-facility case volume increased 6.3 percent.

2. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 5.8 percent over the prior year period, to $7.7 million.

3. As of March 31, Surgery Partners had 127 surgical facilities.

4. Surgery Partners posted a net loss of $31.3 million in the first quarter.

5. Surgery Partners had $328.9 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of first quarter.

6. Surgery Partners performed over 142,000 surgical cases in the first quarter, with growth across all specialties.