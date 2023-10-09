10 safest cities in the US

Nashua, N.H., is the safest city in the U.S. in 2023, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine the safest cities, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated in the U.S., plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across 41 indicators of safety, including traffic fatalities per capita, assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Nashua earned the top spot and was ranked 8th for both home and community safety and financial safety and 27th for natural disaster risk.

St. Louis, the city determined to be the least safe among those profiled, was ranked 178th in home and community safety and 155th in financial safety. The natural disaster risk ranking was unavailable.

Here are the 10 safest cities in the U.S.:

1. Nashua, N.H.

2. Columbia, Md.

3. South Burlington, Vt.

4. Gilbert, Ariz.

5. Warwick, R.I.

6. Portland, Maine

7. Casper, Wyo.

8. Yonkers, N.Y.

9. Burlington, Vt.

10. Scottsdale, Ariz.