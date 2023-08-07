10 key USPI updates in 2023 so far

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International now has ownership in 455 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals in 35 states.

Here are 10 need-to-know moves by the company this year so far:

1. USPI's operating revenue hit $942 million in the second quarter of 2023.

2. Tenet Healthcare, USPI's parent company, raised its 2023 earnings outlook by $7.5 million to $385 million, which includes a $45 million raise for USPI.

3. USPI increased its assumptions for same-facility case growth from 5 percent to 6 percent in 2023.

4. USPI has added 15 ASCs total this year so far. It added 12 ASCs in the second quarter of 2023 and has more than 30 centers either in syndication stages or under construction, while in the first quarter, the company added three ASCs in the first quarter and completed two post-transaction buy-ups.

5. Despite a slow start, the company announced that progress of its $1.2 billion acquisition of SurgCenter Development is back on track, after facing delays earlier in the year.

6. Tenet will pump $250 million into ASC mergers and acquisitions, the company said Feb. 9 during its fourth-quarter earnings call.

7. USPI announced President and CEO Brett Brodnax will retire at the end of 2023, after which Andy Johnston will step into both roles.

8. In February, United Surgical Partners International expanded its partnership with Renton, Wash.-based Providence to develop additional ASCs.

9. In the first quarter, the company saw 7.8 percent growth in same-facility volume, which is attributed to higher acuity service line expansion and growth in the company's physician population.

10. Tenet added Stephen Rusckowski to its board of directors.