ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Tenet Healthcare adds Stephen Rusckowski to board of directors

Claire Wallace -  

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, has added Stephen Rusckowski to its board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Rusckowski will serve as a member of the human resources committee and the quality, compliance and ethics committee, bringing the Tenet board to 11 directors, according to a May 30 news release from Tenet.  

Previously, he has served as CEO and chair of the board at Quest Diagnostics and as CEO of Philips Healthcare and a member of the board of Royal Philips Electronics. 

