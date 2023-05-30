Tenet Healthcare adds Stephen Rusckowski to board of directors

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, has added Stephen Rusckowski to its board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Rusckowski will serve as a member of the human resources committee and the quality, compliance and ethics committee, bringing the Tenet board to 11 directors, according to a May 30 news release from Tenet.

Previously, he has served as CEO and chair of the board at Quest Diagnostics and as CEO of Philips Healthcare and a member of the board of Royal Philips Electronics.