10 best, worst cities for jobs

Scottsdale, Ariz., is the best city for jobs, while Newark, N.J., is the worst, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Jan. 4, WalletHub determined the best places to find a job. The site compared 182 cities across two metrics: job market and socio-economics. These dimensions were evaluated using 31 relevant metrics including job opportunities, employment growth and median annual income. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best cities for jobs:

1. Scottsdale, Ariz.

2. Tampa, Fla.

3. Salt Lake City

4. Columbia, Md.

5. Austin, Texas

6. Atlanta

7. Seattle

8. Pittsburgh

9. Plano, Texas

10. Boston

Here are the 10 worst cities for jobs:

1. Newark, N.J.

2. Las Cruces, N.M.

3. Gulfport, Miss.

4. San Bernardino, Calif.

5. Augusta, Ga.

6. Stockton, Calif.

7. Bakersfield, Calif.

8. Memphis, Tenn.

9. Columbus, Ga.

10. Bridgeport, Conn.