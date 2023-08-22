McKinney, Texas, is the best place to buy a house, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Aug. 22, WalletHub determined the best real-estate markets. The site compared 300 cities across two key dimensions: real-estate market and affordability and economic environment. Those dimensions were evaluated using 17 metrics, including housing affordability, vacancy rate and home value forecast.

Here are the 10 best places to buy a house:

1. McKinney, Texas

2. Frisco, Texas

3. Nashville, Tenn.

4. Denton, Texas

5. Cary, N.C.

6. Allen, Texas

7. Durham, N.C.

8. Austin, Texas

9. Port St. Lucie, Fla.

10. Gilbert, Ariz.