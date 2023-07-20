San Francisco is the best city to find a job, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Jan 4, WalletHub determined the best job markets in the U.S. The site compared 182 cities across two dimensions: job market and socio-economics. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 32 metrics including job opportunities, employment growth and median annual income.

Here are the 10 best cities to find a job:

1. San Francisco

2. Columbia, Md.

3. Orlando, Fla.

4. San Jose, Calif.

5. Pittsburgh

6. Fremont, Calif.

7. Salt Lake City

8. South Burlington, Vt.

9. Plano, Texas

10. Portland, Maine