10 ASC 'firsts' in the last 60 days

From procedural debuts to inaugural regional facilities, here are 10 ASC firsts from the last 60 days:

1. Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center became the first ASC in the region to perform a robotic sacrocolpopexy.

2. Wilmington (N.C.) Health became the first standalone, nonhospital-affiliated facility in the state to obtain robotic surgical equipment.

3. Orthopedic Associates of Port Huron performed its first knee replacement using Mako SmartRobotics.

4. Ophthalmologists at North Georgia Eye Associates became the first in the state to utilize the Ally Adaptive Cataract Treatment System.

5. The University of Rochester Medicine Orthopedics Surgery Center opened the world's first "clean cube" operating room.

6. Columbia (Mo.) Orthopedic Group performed the first-ever outpatient anterior lumbar interbody fusion in a surgery center in mid-Missouri.

7. Peter Ramsey, MD, completed the first artificial intelligence-assisted hip replacement at OrthoSC in Myrtle Beach.

8. Santa Barbara-based Cottage Health Outpatient Surgery Center became the first health system in California's Central Coast region to use Focal One's noninvasive robotic high intensity focused ultrasound treatment for accurately targeting and ablating prostate tumors.

9. Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette, Wyo., acquired the city's first robotic surgical assistant.

10. Western Wisconsin gained its first multispecialty ASC, the Valley Surgery Center.