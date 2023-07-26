North Georgia Eye Associates becomes 1st in state to use Ally laser

Ophthalmologists at North Georgia Eye Associates became the first in the state to utilize the Ally Adaptive Cataract Treatment System.

The system and procedure takes 50 percent less time to complete compared to other cataract surgery procedures, according to a July 25 news release.

Created by Lensar, the Ally system is designed to complete the entire procedure in one setting, reducing time while improving experience and outcomes for patients and physicians.

The physicians who used the system are Jack Chapman, MD, Matthew Kaufman, MD, Jeffrey Crowder, MD, and Matthew Hollar, MD, the release said.

North Georgia Eye Associates is an affiliate of EyeSouth Partners, which has 170 locations across 10 states.