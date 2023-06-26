Wyoming ASC acquires 1st surgical robot

Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette, Wyo., has acquired the city's first robotic surgical assistant, according to a June 24 news release.

The robot, Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee, was first utilized by Dr. Stanford Israelson, followed by a Campbell County Chamber of Commerce showcase, according to the report. The 600-pound robot utilizes a touch screen and a camera tower to create a 3D map of the patient's knee, allowing for precise surgical planning and positioning of the knee implants.

The robotic assistant does not replace the surgeon's expertise but serves as a tool to improve surgical outcomes.

Provided in partnership with Zimmer Biomet, the machine costs approximately $1 million. Powder River plans to perform 100 total knee replacements using the Rosa Knee within the next 12 months to meet the deal's volume requirements, the report said.