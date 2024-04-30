Physician reimbursements down 2.3%

Physician reimbursement amounts per Medicare patient decreased around 2.3% between 2005 and 2021 when accounting for inflation, according to a new study from the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute.

Despite a concurrent increase of 45.5% in physician services to each patient, reimbursements were down and varied widely by physician specialty (-57.6% for cardiac surgery to +189.1% for pain management).

On the flipside, nonphysician practitioners' reimbursement per Medicare patient increased more than threefold over the same period, according to an April 26 press release.

The research found that across all medical providers and suppliers, payments per beneficiary increased 9.9%, payments to nonphysician practitioners increased 206.5%, payments to limited-license physicians increased 16.3%, and payment to medical suppliers increased 44.4%.

While some physician specialties experienced reimbursement growth, 16 experienced reimbursement declines. Of these, 13 experienced reimbursement declines despite higher volumes per beneficiary. These included psychiatrists, cardiologists, urologists, OB-GYN, internal medicine, internists, pulmonologists, radiologists, gastroenterologists and anesthesiologists.