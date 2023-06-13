Physician indicted in $4M+ Medicare fraud scheme

Physician David Becerril, MD, has been charged with 16 counts for his role in a telemarketing scheme that allegedly defrauded Medicare of more than $4 million.

Dr. Becerril, who formerly practiced in Selah, Wash., allegedly falsely billed Medicare for medically unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment, including back, knee, shoulder and ankle braces, according to a June 7 news release from the Justice Department.

From February 2018 to September 2019, he allegedly signed orders for tests and braces for Medicare beneficiaries he was not treating.

According to the report, telemarketers associated with the company Real Time Physicians contacted Medicare beneficiaries to secure their personal information and beneficiary numbers. Dr. Becerril then placed fraudulent orders for braces and genetic tests for the beneficiaries, signing documents that made it appear he was treating them, and shared the Medicare reimbursements with Real Time Physicians. Additionally, Real Time Physicians paid Dr. Becerril $20 for each beneficiary for which he placed a Medicare order.

Medicare was billed $4.1 million for Dr. Becerril's fraudulent orders. He is being charged with 16 counts of conspiracy, fraud and false statements.