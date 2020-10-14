10 states with the most concentrated health insurance markets — Alabama is No. 1

Lack of competition is a worsening problem for already-concentrated health insurance markets, according to the American Medical Association's 2020 "Competition in Health Insurance: A Comprehensive Study of U.S. Markets."

The AMA analyzed market concentration in all 384 metropolitan statistical areas, the 50 states, and Washington, D.C., using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index. Federal guidelines classify markets with an HHI of more than 2,500 points as "highly concentrated."

Ten states with the least competitive commercial health insurance markets:

1. Alabama

2. Hawaii

3. Michigan

4. Delaware

5. South Carolina

6. Kentucky

7. Alaska

8. Louisiana

9. Illinois

10. North Carolina

