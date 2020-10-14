Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
10 states with the most concentrated health insurance markets — Alabama is No. 1
Lack of competition is a worsening problem for already-concentrated health insurance markets, according to the American Medical Association's 2020 "Competition in Health Insurance: A Comprehensive Study of U.S. Markets."
The AMA analyzed market concentration in all 384 metropolitan statistical areas, the 50 states, and Washington, D.C., using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index. Federal guidelines classify markets with an HHI of more than 2,500 points as "highly concentrated."
Ten states with the least competitive commercial health insurance markets:
1. Alabama
2. Hawaii
3. Michigan
4. Delaware
5. South Carolina
6. Kentucky
7. Alaska
8. Louisiana
9. Illinois
10. North Carolina
More articles on healthcare:
10 most-read ASC stories — How ASC leaders are thinking about a COVID-19 vaccine
Mayo Clinic in Wisconsin implements COVID-19-related visitor restrictions
Pennsylvania health system activates surge plan for mounting COVID-19 cases
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.