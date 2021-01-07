10 changes CMS made in 2021

With the new calendar year, several CMS changes took effect, with more on the way. Here's a roundup of changes CMS made or will make in 2021:

1. Removed 298 musculoskeletal-related services. By 2024, all 1,700 procedures on the inpatient-only list will be phased out, and will be allowed to be performed in the outpatient setting when clinically appropriate.

2. Made 11 additions to the list of procedures payable in the ASCs. Those are:

CPT code 27130: Total hip arthroplasty

0266T: Implantation or replacement of carotid sinus baroreflex activation device; total system (includes generator placement, unilateral or bilateral lead placement, intra-operative interrogation, programming and repositioning, when performed)

0268T: Implantation or replacement of carotid sinus baroreflex activation device; pulse generator only (includes intra-operative interrogation, programming and repositioning, when performed)

0404T: Transcervical uterine fibroid(s) ablation with ultrasound guidance, radiofrequency

21365: Open treatment of complicated fracture(s) of malar area, including zygomatic arch and malar tripod; with internal fixation and multiple surgical approaches

27412: Autologous chondrocyte implantation, knee

57282: Colpopexy, vaginal; extra-peritoneal approach (sacrospinous, iliococcygeus)

57283: Colpopexy, vaginal; intra-peritoneal approach (uterosacral, levator myorrhaphy)

57425: Laparoscopy, surgical, colpopexy (suspension of vaginal apex)

C9764: Revascularization, endovascular, open or percutaneous, any vessel(s); with intravascular lithotripsy, includes angioplasty within the same vessel(s), when performed

C9766: Revascularization, endovascular, open or percutaneous, any vessel(s); with intravascular lithotripsy and atherectomy, includes angioplasty within the same vessel(s), when performed

3. Migrated 267 procedures to the ASC-payable list, and moved to allow the public to suggest future additions to the list.

4. Updated the payment rate for all covered procedures by 2.4 percent. However, the update for specific codes and specialties may vary.

5. Lowered the physician fee schedule conversion factor for 2021 to $32.41, down 10 percent from $36.09 in 2020. Here's how the move will affect 26 common spine surgeries.

6. Will pivot to using prior authorization for patients to undergo cervical fusion with disc removal and implanted spinal neurostimulators beginning July 1.

7. Added more than 60 services to Medicare's telehealth list. The procedures were temporarily added at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure they were covered, but this will continue to cover them after the public health emergency concludes.

8. Allowed certain nonphysician practitioners to supervise diagnostic testing if state law allows.

9. Increased the reimbursement physicians receive from performing Vertos Medical's minimally invasive lumbar spinal stenosis procedure. CMS increased the percent physicians are reimbursed by 41 percent.

10. Created a guideline for in-development blood-based colorectal cancer screening tests to earn approval.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.