CMS finalizes ASC rules for 2021 with 278 ASC-payable additions

CMS finalized the Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC final rule on Dec. 2.

What you should know:

1. When the final rules take effect Jan. 1, 2021, CMS will begin eliminating the inpatient-only list by removing 298 primarily musculoskeletal-related services. By calendar year 2024, the full list of 1,700 procedures will be completely phased out and approved for payment in the outpatient setting when clinically appropriate.

2. The final rule includes 11 additions to the list of procedures covered in ASCs, including total hip arthroplasty (Current Procedural Terminology code 27130). The other additions made through CMS' standard review process are:

0266T: Implantation or replacement of carotid sinus baroreflex activation device; total system (includes generator placement, unilateral or bilateral lead placement, intra-operative interrogation, programming and repositioning, when performed)

0268T: Implantation or replacement of carotid sinus baroreflex activation device; pulse generator only (includes intra-operative interrogation, programming and repositioning, when performed)

0404T: Transcervical uterine fibroid(s) ablation with ultrasound guidance, radiofrequency

21365: Open treatment of complicated fracture(s) of malar area, including zygomatic arch and malar tripod; with internal fixation and multiple surgical approaches

27412: Autologous chondrocyte implantation, knee

57282: Colpopexy, vaginal; extra-peritoneal approach (sacrospinous, iliococcygeus)

57283: Colpopexy, vaginal; intra-peritoneal approach (uterosacral, levator myorrhaphy)

57425: Laparoscopy, surgical, colpopexy (suspension of vaginal apex)

C9764: Revascularization, endovascular, open or percutaneous, any vessel(s); with intravascular lithotripsy, includes angioplasty within the same vessel(s), when performed

C9766: Revascularization, endovascular, open or percutaneous, any vessel(s); with intravascular lithotripsy and atherectomy, includes angioplasty within the same vessel(s), when performed

3. Under revised criteria for adding procedures to the ASC-payable list, CMS will include 267 more surgical procedures in 2021. Criteria the agency used in the past should be taken into consideration by physicians deciding whether a beneficiary should be treated in an ASC. The public will be able to suggest future additions to the ASC-covered procedures list under a new notification process CMS is establishing.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.