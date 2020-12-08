CMS increases reimbursement for minimally invasive lumbar spine procedure at ASCs

Patients undergoing Vertos Medical's minimally invasive lumbar spinal stenosis procedure will receive increased reimbursement under new CMS rules, according to a Dec. 8 news release.

Starting Jan. 1, the national average ASC reimbursement for the procedure will jump 41 percent in recognition of the cost of the device associated with the procedure, according to Vertos.

The surgery, known as the "Mild" procedure, is Vertos Medical's outpatient lumbar spinal stenosis treatment. It removes a major cause of stenosis through a portal the size of a baby aspirin and requires no implants, general anesthesia or stitches.

"The Mild procedure is ideally suited for an ASC setting, and we are pleased that CMS has improved the reimbursement for these facilities. We believe this will significantly increase patient access to the Mild procedure across the country," Philip Macdonald, vice president, market access and reimbursement for Vertos Medical said in the release.

Read more details here.

More articles on healthcare:

HCA launches AR spine surgery program at 2nd, 3rd Florida hospitals

2 CEOs on orthopedic consolidation — Don't grow for the sake of growth alone

175+ spine, orthopedic surgeons on the move in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.