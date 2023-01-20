Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 4 updates in 2 weeks

Here are four anesthesiologist updates to know since Jan. 9:

1. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger appointed Matthew Desciak, MD, as its chair of anesthesiology systemwide.

2. Anesthesiologist was named the highest paying job in the U.S. for 2023, according to a new report from U.S. News & World Report.

3. Sam Smith, MD, an anesthesiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, switched the kind of anesthetic gas he uses to cut down on his environmental impact.

4. Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists in the state are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems.