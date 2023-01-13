Anesthesiologist highest paying job for 2023: US News

Anesthesiologist was named the highest paying job in the U.S. for 2023 according to a new report from U.S. News & World Report. It joins 14 other healthcare jobs in the top 25.
Highest paying healthcare jobs for 2023 and their median salary:
1. Anesthesiologist: $208,000
2. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $208,000
3. Obstetrician and gynecologist: $208,000
4. Surgeon: $208,000
5. Orthodontist: $208,000
6. Physician: $208,000
7. Psychiatrist: $208,000
8. Nurse anesthetist: $195,610
9. Pediatrician: $170,480
11. Dentist: $160,370
13. Podiatrist: $145,840
18. Prosthodontist: $100,950
20. Pharmacist: $128,570
21. Optometrist: $124,300