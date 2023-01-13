Anesthesia

Anesthesiologist highest paying job for 2023: US News

Claire Wallace  

Anesthesiologist was named the highest paying job in the U.S. for 2023 according to a new report from U.S. News & World Report. It joins 14 other healthcare jobs in the top 25. 

Highest paying healthcare jobs for 2023 and their median salary: 

1. Anesthesiologist: $208,000

2. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $208,000 

3. Obstetrician and gynecologist: $208,000 

4. Surgeon: $208,000 

5. Orthodontist: $208,000

6. Physician: $208,000

7. Psychiatrist: $208,000

8. Nurse anesthetist: $195,610 

9. Pediatrician: $170,480 

11. Dentist: $160,370 

13. Podiatrist: $145,840 

18. Prosthodontist: $100,950

20. Pharmacist: $128,570 

21. Optometrist: $124,300

