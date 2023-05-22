Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 4 updates in 2 weeks

Here are four anesthesiologists or anesthesia-related stories Becker's has reported on since May 11:

1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received a multimillion dollar gift from the Topolewski family to advance pediatric heart valve research through the Topolewski Pediatric Heart Valve Center and establish an endowed chair in pediatric cardiology.

Matthew Jolley, MD, has been named the inaugural Topolewski Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiology through the family's gift. Dr. Jolley is a cardiologist and anesthesiologist who studies and develops 3D imaging for newborn and infant atrioventricular valves.

2. Anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian, MD, a former employee of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins, and her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, pleaded not guilty to conspiring to help Russia by violating patient privacy. The couple have been accused of wrongfully disclosing medical information to someone they believed worked for the Russian government.

3. When deciding what to pay anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists, it is more important to assess what will keep anesthesiologists from leaving a group rather than relying solely on data, Rita Astani, president of anesthesia at RCM company Coronis Health, wrote in an April 24 blog post for Anesthesia Business Consultants.

4. Anesthesia is an important component to supporting ASC care and migrating high acuity cases to an ASC environment. Kathy Grichnik, MD, chief of anesthesiology services at SCA Health, shared several key ways that anesthesia clinicians can contribute to ASC success in an annual meeting with California Ambulatory Surgery Association stakeholders.