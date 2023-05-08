Former Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist pleads not guilty to aiding Russia 

Anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian, MD, a former employee of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins, and her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to help Russia by violating patient privacy, CBS Baltimore reported May 5.

The couple have been accused of wrongfully disclosing medical information to someone they believed worked for the Russian government.

According to the report, Dr. Gabrielian's legal team alleges she saw an undercover agent's camera during their first meeting and inferred she was dealing with the KGB. Their legal team is considering an entrapment defense.