9 anesthesiology updates ACS leaders should know

Here are nine headlines on anesthesiology the ASC industry should know, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 3:

1. Surgeries at two Providence hospitals were down by almost 50% in December and January amid an anesthesiologist shortage.

2. Billings (Mont.) Clinic's contract with long-time anesthesia partner, Billings Anesthesiology, is set to expire on Feb. 9.

3. All part-time and full-time anesthesiologists at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's Beverly Anesthesiology unionized.

4. A group of anesthesiologists from San Antonio launched Inspire Anesthesia Partners.

5. U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois and Dave Joyce of Ohio introduced a bipartisan resolution that would recognize certified registered nurse anesthetists for the role they play in providing quality healthcare.

6. Anesthesia reimbursement declines, along with demographic trends and case volume shifts, have drastically changed the ways that providers approach anesthesia coverage.

7. Anesthesiologist was named the highest-paying job in healthcare for 2024, according to U.S. News & World Report.

8. Cigna terminated its contract with Knoxville-based American Anesthesiology of Tennessee, an affiliate of North American Partners in Anesthesia.

9. Anesthesia services provider NorthStar Anesthesia expanded its services to Pocatello, Idaho-based Portneuf Health, including Portneuf Medical Center and Portneuf Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center in Pocatello and the Rocky Mountain Surgery Center, also in Pocatello.