NorthStar Anesthesia providing services for Portneuf Health

Anesthesia services provider NorthStar Anesthesia has expanded its services to Pocatello, Idaho-based Portneuf Health, including Portneuf Medical Center and Portneuf Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center in Pocatello and the Rocky Mountain Surgery Center in Englewood, Colo.

NorthStar will help Portneuf to modernize and scale its anesthesia services to accommodate growing case volumes, according to a Jan. 3 news release shared with Becker's.

NorthStar retained 100% of Portneuf's current anesthesiology team, including its certified registered nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologists. The partnership began Dec. 1.