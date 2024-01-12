Anesthesia

Anesthesiologist named best-paying job in healthcare — 5 notes on compensation 

Patsy Newitt -  

Anesthesiologist was named the highest-paying job in healthcare for 2024, according to U.S. News & World Report released Jan. 9. 

U.S. News used information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics about future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance.

Here are five notes on anesthesiologist compensation from the U.S. News & World report and Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report 2023" and "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2023."

  1. Anesthesiologists make $239,200 annually. 
  2. Anesthesiologists' average incentive bonus was $68,000 in 2023.
  3. Anesthesiologist salary increased 10% from 2022 to 2023
  4. Male anesthesiologists earn about 10% more than women in the field.
  5. Thirteen percent of anesthesiologists are worth more than $5 million and 19% of are worth less than $500,000.

 

