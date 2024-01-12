Anesthesiologist named best-paying job in healthcare — 5 notes on compensation 

Anesthesiologist was named the highest-paying job in healthcare for 2024, according to U.S. News & World Report released Jan. 9.
U.S. News used information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics about future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance.
Here are five notes on anesthesiologist compensation from the U.S. News & World report and Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report 2023" and "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2023."
- Anesthesiologists make $239,200 annually.
- Anesthesiologists' average incentive bonus was $68,000 in 2023.
- Anesthesiologist salary increased 10% from 2022 to 2023
- Male anesthesiologists earn about 10% more than women in the field.
- Thirteen percent of anesthesiologists are worth more than $5 million and 19% of are worth less than $500,000.