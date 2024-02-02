Cedars-Sinai anesthesiologists unionize

All part-time and full-time anesthesiologists at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's Beverly Anesthesiology have unionized.

Beverly Anesthesiology employees first filed to join the union on Nov. 28. Of the 139 employees eligible to vote on the union, 103 voted, with 78 in favor of unionizing, according to a document from the National Labor Relations Board.

"A majority of Beverly Anesthesiology, Inc. physicians who voted in this month's election chose to join the union, according to results certified by the National Labor Relations Board. We continue to believe that the best way to deliver exceptional patient care is to work closely with all our physicians, and we will continue to do so," a spokesperson with Cedars-Sinai told Becker's. "As part of this commitment, Beverly Anesthesiology, Inc. increased pay for nearly all anesthesiologists last summer. We offered to meet — and did meet — as frequently as requested with each anesthesiologist. Despite the national shortage of anesthesiologists, Beverly Anesthesiology, Inc. also successfully hired additional anesthesiologists throughout the year. Our shared success in caring for our patients and the community will continue to be rooted in our strong and supportive relationships and our common mission of healing."