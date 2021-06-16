6 anesthesia industry updates to know

Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia announced three partnerships in the past month.

Here are six anesthesia updates:

1. Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia named Randy Moore, DNP, CRNA, its national chief anesthetist officer.

2. CRH Medical, a subsidiary of Well Health, acquired 51 percent stake in two anesthesia practices.

3. North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Premiere Surgical Center to serve a new ASC in Erie, Pa.

4. NAPA expanded its services to Union (N.J.) Surgery Center, part of Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center – Union Campus.

5. NAPA expanded its Illinois reach through a partnership with Sinai Chicago.

6. Here's an article on what anesthesia demographics tell us about practice management.