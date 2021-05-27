CRH Medical buys stake in 2 anesthesia practices

CRH Medical, a subsidiary of Well Health, acquired 51 percent stake in two anesthesia practices: Northern Indiana Anesthesia Associates and an add-on practice in Florida.

Elkhart-based Northern Indiana Anesthesia Associates provides services to an ASC in South Bend, according to a May 27 news release. The add-on Florida practice is in Bradenton and will be part of CRH affiliate FDHS Anesthesia. That practice serves one ASC.

These transactions are CRH Medical's 35th and 36th deals. CRH Medical's footprint now spans 75 ASCs.