NorthStar Anesthesia appoints new chief anesthetist officer

Anesthesia care company NorthStar Anesthesia has appointed Randy Moore, DNP, CRNA, as its national chief anesthetist officer, according to a June 10 press release.

Mr. Moore was most recently the CEO of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, a position he held for four years. During this time, he helped improve the organization's financial sustainability through a number of efforts, including increasing member engagement, improving member experience, and implementing new programs, products and services for AANA members. He was also previously the director of perioperative and anesthesia services and director of the Passavant Center for Pain Management at Passavant Hospital/Memorial Health System in Jacksonville, Ill.

NorthStar Anesthesia is based in Irving, Texas, and serves more than 170 hospitals and medical centers nationwide.