3 anesthesiologists making headlines

Here are three anesthesiologist making headlines since Sept. 14:

1. Anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian, MD, and her spouse, U.S. Army doctor Jamie Lee Henry, MD, were arrested for allegedly plotting to give Russia confidential medical information about members of the U.S. military and the U.S. government.

The couple thought they were passing information to a Russian embassy employee, but it was an undercover FBI agent, according to federal court documents.

2. Anesthesiologist Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., MD, was denied bail Sept. 19 on federal charges and allegations that he tampered with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas.

Dr. Ortiz, who was arrested Sept. 14, allegedly injected the IV bag with heart-stopping drugs such as bupivacaine, epinephrine and lidocaine that caused almost a dozen patients to experience unexpected cardiac emergencies and the death of one of the ASC's physicians. At least four IV bags were found to contain those drugs. He faces federal charges of tampering with a consumer product causing death and intentional drug adulteration.

3. Hawaii anesthesiologist Rudolph Puana, MD, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison after being found guilty in April on 38 counts of opioid distribution.

Dr. Puana distributed more than 7,810 oxycodone 30mg pills to his friends so they could sell it to buy cocaine and pay for private school tuition. He also gave fentanyl and oxycodone to a friend to pay for cocaine that they both used to party together.