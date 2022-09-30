Anesthesiologist charged with plotting to leak confidential medical information to Russia

Anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian, MD, and her spouse, U.S. Army doctor Jamie Lee Henry, MD, were arrested for allegedly plotting to give Russia confidential medical information about members of the U.S. military and the U.S. government, according to a Sept. 29 report from NBC.

The couple thought they were passing information to a Russian embassy employee, but it was an undercover FBI agent, according to federal court documents.

The confidential records contained information on patients at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where Dr. Henry and Dr. Gabrielian work, respectively.

The court documents allege that the couple passed on the information to prove to Russia that they had access to material about U.S. personnel.

The couple was released on Sept. 29 and is serving home detention with electronic monitoring.

If convicted, they face a maximum of 10 years in prison for conspiracy and five years in prison for disclosing identifiable health information.

"We were shocked to learn about this news this morning and intend to fully cooperate with investigators," a Johns Hopkins spokesperson told NBC.