Hawaii pain physician sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on 38 charges

Marcus Robertson -  

Hawaii anesthesiologist Rudolph Puana, MD, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after being found guilty in April on 38 counts of opioid distribution, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sept. 13.

Dr. Puana distributed more than 7,810 oxycodone 30mg pills to his friends so they could sell it to buy cocaine and pay for private school tuition, according to the Justice Department. He also gave fentanyl and oxycodone to a friend to pay for cocaine that they both used to party together. 

Dr. Puana introduced his best friend to what he called his "trinity," a combination of cocaine, opioids and alcohol. He referred to hydrocodone pills as his "Skittles," which he got from the "doctor's candy store." He also admitted to possessing seven firearms  — including handguns, rifles and a shotgun — while being addicted to narcotics, the department said.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast