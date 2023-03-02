Anesthesia

3 anesthesiologist lawsuits in February 

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are three lawsuits filed by or against anesthesiologists that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 17: 

1. Pediatric anesthesiologist James Mooney, MD, is suing Atlanta-based Emory University for alleged bias after he was demoted during a sexual harassment investigation.  

2. Anesthesiologist Austin Harris, MD, was charged in connection with his alleged participation in the Capitol riot that occurred Jan. 6, 2021. 

3. A San Diego jury found the University of California San Diego Medical Center and former anesthesiologist Bradley Hay, MD, not guilty in a medical malpractice lawsuit filed by patient Randy Dalo and his wife, Karen Dalo, alleging that Mr. Dalo awakened during surgery due to insufficient amounts of anesthesia.

