California anesthesiologist charged for Capitol riot involvement

Austin Harris, MD, has been charged for participating in the Capitol riot that occurred Jan. 6, 2021.

Dr. Harris, a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist in California, was seen on surveillance inside of the Capitol building, according to a federal complaint unsealed in January.

A former friend of Dr. Harris' provided the FBI's National Threat Operations Center with social media posts made by the physician showing him at the capitol.

"Thank you all for your concern," Dr. Harris said in a Facebook post. "I am safe here in DC. Was treating trauma patients at the capitol building."

The friend also provided investigators with Dr. Harris' phone number, which the FBI was able to confirm was in the vicinity of the Capitol on that day.

Dr. Harris allegedly encouraged other protestors to enter the building and compared Capitol officers to Nazis, according to the surveillance obtained by the FBI.