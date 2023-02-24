Atlanta physician sues employer over harassment allegations

James Mooney, MD, is suing Atlanta-based Emory University for alleged bias after he was demoted during a sexual harassment investigation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Feb. 17.

Dr. Mooney, a pediatric anesthesiologist, was cleared of all allegations. He is currently a faculty member for Emory's School of Medicine and works at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

A fellow Emory physician filed a complaint against Dr. Mooney in March 2021, alleging inappropriate comments. Dr. Mooney was then removed from his position as director of pain services at CHOA, which resulted in a pay cut, according to the lawsuit.

He is seeking damages and attorney fees from the university for retaliation and harassment.