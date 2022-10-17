Aligned Orthopedic Partners investing in ASCs, urgent care

Aligned Orthopedic Partners, a management services organization that has quadrupled in size in the last two years, is looking to invest in the urgent care space and in ASCs, which would be jointly owned by our surgeons and the platform.

The MSO plans to accelerate its growth through acquisitions and by attracting fellows from top orthopedic programs, according to CEO Emil Engels, MD, an anesthesiologist who previously sold his practice.

"I understand how the physician views this. Most of the practices we're looking to partner with are very high-functioning practices," Dr. Engles told Becker's. "We need to answer the age-old question: 'What's in it for me?' It's about being able to partner with some of the most skilled surgeons in the country to deliver better clinical outcomes. As a result of getting bigger, practices will realize synergies on the business side. These could be things like better managed care contracting, malpractice rates or purchasing agreements."

Many orthopedic leaders agree that developing ASCs, launching MSOs and engaging in clinically integrated networks are some of the most lucrative investments in the specialty as outpatient migration continues and healthcare moves toward value-based care.

Founded in 2018, Aligned Orthopedic Partners has grown to include more than 50 physicians and six affiliate practices, including one surgery center, in the mid-Atlantic region, according to its website.