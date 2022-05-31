ASCs, MSOs among biggest growth opportunities in orthopedics

Developing ASCs, launching management services organizations and engaging in clinically integrated networks are some of the most lucrative investments for orthopedic practices today as outpatient migration continues and healthcare moves toward value-based care.

Here's how five orthopedic practice leaders and ASC administrators are thinking about growth:

Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for length and clarity.

Earl Anderson. CEO of Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics (Knoxville): Real estate, ASCs and [management services organization] development are top of mind for our investments and growth, but we cannot forget that people are going to require a higher level of investment as well.

Frank Aluisio, MD. Physician president of EmergeOrtho (Durham, N.C.): I see us collaborating with other groups, not with full-on integration, but through strategic relationships, such as clinically integrated networks, to work together on large value-based projects. I also see us growing similar to Rothman, not so much by adding more groups to the "mothership," but by managing smaller groups through management services organizations where they can remain independent and not have to fully merge with us. We can help them with back-office functions and streamline other processes to keep their practices alive and independent.

Alex Bateman. CEO of Resurgens Orthopaedics and United Musculoskeletal Partners (Atlanta): I think about this as a three-prong approach. At United Musculoskeletal Partners 1) partnership and capital 2) talent and technology to support growth, and 3) develop market-specific value-based care programs for their groups. For Resurgens Orthopaedics 1) new clinic expansions 2) new physician and [advanced practice provider] recruitment, and 3) expansion of ASC capabilities.

Jessica Rodriguez. Administrator at OAM Surgery Center at Midtowne (Grand Rapids, Mich.): The ASC industry is poised for huge amounts of growth over the next two years. If COVID did anything good, it is that patients and physicians both realized the advantages surgery in an ASC has over a hospital.

Lori Tamburo Martini. Administrator at Specialty Orthopedic Group Surgery Center (Tupelo, Miss.): Our facility and practice are experiencing tremendous growth. Specialty Orthopedic Group is expanding clinic and ASC operations and adding multiple physicians. We are a subspecialized group, and physician recruitment is a top priority. We intend to remain independent during this time of growth. Our physicians strongly believe in investing in themselves. We will be breaking ground on a second surgery center, hopefully by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023, and that will allow us to better serve an expanded footprint in North Mississippi.