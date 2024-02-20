ASCs, health systems picking Medline in 2024

Here are four ASCs and health systems that have secured partnerships with major supplier Medline so far in 2024:

1. Whittier, Calif.-based PIH Health and Medline expanded their yearslong partnership Feb. 14 to include the system's laboratories, physician offices and post-acute facilities. For more than 10 years, Medline has been the exclusive supply distributor for the system's three hospitals.

2. Children's Nebraska, a pediatric hospital in Omaha, extended its decadelong partnership with Medline. The hospital and the medical supplier have been partners since 2013.

3. Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's signed a five-year contract with Medline Jan. 31. The partnership is a primary supplier vendor agreement for the St. Luke's network, which includes two hospitals, three regional centers, three surgery centers and 40 clinics.

4. The Surgery Center of Fort Wayne (Ind.) has tapped medical supplier Medline as its prime vendor as part of a new multiyear partnership.