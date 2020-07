77 hand sanitizers have been recalled since June

The FDA now has 77 hand sanitizers on its recall list due to the presence of menthol.

Becker's previously reported on the agency listing 14 hand sanitizers as testing positive for menthol in late June and early July. Since then, the agency has recalled several others that are publicly available at large retail stores. Here is a full list of recalled hand sanitizers by company:

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV

• Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

MXL Comercial SA de CV

• Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

• Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV

• Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

• Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

• Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

• Cavalry

• ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

• Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

• Keep It Clean

• Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV

• Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

• Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV

• Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto

• DAESI hand sanitizer

4E Global, SAPI de CV

• Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

• Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

• BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

• BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

• KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

• MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

• BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

• BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

• BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

• BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

• BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

• BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

• BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

• BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

• The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

• BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

• BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

• BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

• BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

• BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

• BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

• Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

• Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

• Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

• Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

• KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer

• Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer by 4E Brands North America, LLC

• Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

• Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

• Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

• Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

• BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

• BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

• Assured Aloe

DDI Multinacional SA de CV

• Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

• Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

• Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Limpo Quimicos SA de CV

• Andy’s Best

• Andy’s

• Gelclor

• NeoNatural

• Plus Advanced

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV

• Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica

• bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

• LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

• LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

• QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV

• Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Mystic International SA de CV

• Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV

• Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

• Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV

• Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Eskbiochem SA de CV

• All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

• Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

• Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

• The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

• CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

• CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

• CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

• Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

More articles on healthcare business:

Hybrid ASC is up and running with 43 cardiac partners: 6 things to know

Florida ASC closes real-estate sale-leaseback transaction: 4 details

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.