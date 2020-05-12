4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs
There are several supply considerations for ASCs and outpatient facilities resuming services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Infection Control Consulting Services.
Four considerations from ICCS:
1. ASC staff are encouraged to fit-test N95 respirator masks before using them for aerosol-generating procedures.
2. KN95 respirator masks should be considered face masks only — not respirator masks, as they aren't approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
3. Some outpatient providers have been reusing, repurposing and reprocessing NIOSH-approved N95 masks.
4. Alternatively, ASCs could provide a set number of approved N95 masks to every staff member who may be involved in aerosol-generating procedures and have those staff members rotate their supplies.
More articles on surgery centers:
Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever
3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York
4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.