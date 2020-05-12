4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

There are several supply considerations for ASCs and outpatient facilities resuming services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Infection Control Consulting Services.

Four considerations from ICCS:

1. ASC staff are encouraged to fit-test N95 respirator masks before using them for aerosol-generating procedures.

2. KN95 respirator masks should be considered face masks only — not respirator masks, as they aren't approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

3. Some outpatient providers have been reusing, repurposing and reprocessing NIOSH-approved N95 masks.

4. Alternatively, ASCs could provide a set number of approved N95 masks to every staff member who may be involved in aerosol-generating procedures and have those staff members rotate their supplies.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.