3 drug shortages to watch

Three drugs have been listed as in shortage since Sept. 21, according to data from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Editor's note: Drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Sulfacetamide sodium and prednisolone sodium phosphate ophthalmic solution. Drugmaker Bausch Health is the sole supplier of this eye drop that treats eye infections and inflammation. The company did not provide a reason for the shortage. The product is on backorder and Bausch cannot estimate a restock date.

2. Topotecan capsules. Sandoz's 0.25 milligram and 1 milligram dose capsules of this small cell lung cancer treatment are in short supply. The drugmaker did not provide a reason for the shortage and has the capsules on backorder with an estimated restock date in November.

3. Trimethobenzamide injection. This injection used to treat nausea and vomiting is in short supply. Par Pharmaceuticals, the drug's manufacturer, said the reason for the shortage is increased demand. The company has 100mg/mL vials on intermittent backorder and will release supplies as they become available.