10 major recalls in 60 days: What ASCs need to know

Since Aug. 17, 10 major device and medication recalls have potentially put patients at risk across ASCs and hospitals nationwide.

Here are 10 major recalls to know from the last 60 days:

1. Smiths Medical recalled more than 108,000 syringe pumps, stating that a false alarm might sound. The recall impacted 108,816 Medfusion Syringe Pumps that were distributed across the U.S. and Canada.

2. Hospira recalled two lots of lidocaine and one lot of sodium bicarbonate because vials could contain glass particles.

3. Apellis Pharmaceuticals recalled more than 61,000 injection needle kits after eight retinal vasculitis cases were reported. The recall included 12 lots of its injection kits that contain the 19-gauge filter needle or the 18-gauge filter needle.

4. B. Braun Medical recalled more than 1.1 million syringes due to possible sterility issues.

5. Medline recalled about 324,000 medical scissors used to cut sutures, bandages, gauze and excess skin after learning the tip protector on the scissors might fall off.

6. Medline Industries recalled 18,000 units of saline solution that did not meet sterility standards but were "inadvertently shipped."

7. Mallinckrodt Manufacturing recalled 13,600 one-way valves made for ventilators. The valves might stick and prevent or reduce the flow of oxygen, a risk that defines the recall as a Class I type because of the risk of serious injury or death.

8. Hamilton Medical recalled 21,429 ventilators distributed in the U.S. because they might power off unexpectedly.

9. About 16,000 of Getinge's Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps have been recalled in 2023, with the fifth recall notice issued in August.

10. Philips Respironics recalled 73,000 ventilators because of a risk of dirt and dust clogging the device, which can block the air path and lead to serious injury or death.