Private equity looks to spine industry: 5 updates

Private equity investors have seen the opportunity in spinal procedures and are making inroads in the industry.

Here are five updates since Jan. 1.

1. Private equity firm Chicago Pacific Founders and musculoskeletal management company Trias Global have invested in Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports & Spine Center.

2. Private equity-backed U.S. Orthopaedic Partners acquired Montgomery, Ala.-based Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons.

3. Dallas-based, private equity-backed Novum Orthopedic Partners formed a new orthopedic management platform, partnering with three practices.

4. Birmingham, Ala.-based Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center joined U.S. Orthopaedic Partners.

5. Arlington, Va.-based Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic is moving from its 13,000-square-foot location to a larger one, following a November acquisition by private equity-backed M2 Orthopedics for an undisclosed price.