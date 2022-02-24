17-physician Virginia clinic upgrades ahead of 'pent-up orthopedic need'

Arlington, Va.-based Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic is moving from its 13,000-square-foot location to a larger one, ahead of what its namesake physician says is a pandemic-induced backlog of orthopedic need.

The new 25,000-square-foot space nearly doubles the clinic’s size, with 18,000 square feet on the 11th floor and space on the first and 10th floors of the building, Washington Business Journal reported Feb. 24. The upgrade follows the practice's November acquisition by private equity-backed M2 Orthopedics for an undisclosed price.

"The way medicine has evolved, you have to be bigger to carry weight with insurance companies, you have to be bigger to have the staff and the infrastructure to make things happen," C. Anderson Engh Jr., MD, told Washington Business Journal. "And M2O is making things happen."

The new location is expected to be able to handle more than 35,000 visits per year, which Dr. Engh said could be a necessity.

"I do believe when we get past this, there’s going to be an even greater need; I think there’s going to be a pent-up orthopedic need," he said. "So the timing for this as we come out of the pandemic, I believe, is going to be good."

Anderson Orthopaedic employs 11 physician assistants and 69 support staff members in addition to its physicians. With the expansion, the practice is looking to add about 20 hires, including providers, to staff the new space and services, the report said.